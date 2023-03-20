Education Act not enacted either by Nahid or by Dipu Moni

The national education policy was drawn up during the term of former education minister Nurul Islam Nahid under Awami League-led government in 2010. A committee was formed in January the following year to make a draft of the education act in order to implement the policy. In the meantime, Nurul Islam Nahid has served two terms as the education minister. Dipu Moni has been serving as the education minister since January 2019. More than four years of the government's five-year term have already passed. But the education act is yet to see the light of day.

The authorities have been dragging the issue on in the name of discussion for over a decade. According to sources of the education ministry, it is uncertain whether the law will be passed even in the current term of the government.

The National Education Policy was made during the Awami League government which is still in power. Yet the education policy is not being implemented and various issues pertaining to the education sector are being resolved through executive orders or under separate laws.