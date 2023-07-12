GIS welcomes 60 new ‘change makers’

Glenrich International School (GIS) welcomed 60 teachers during an orientation programme held on 5 July 2023 at its premises.
The orientation was headed by Ramesh Mudgal, principal of Glenrich International School, who welcomed all the new teachers along with his team.
Inspired by the theme of ‘School of Life’, GIS calls their teachers ’change makers’ as they will be helping the future generation to learn, grow, solve social problems, and take creative actions, said a press release.
The orientation session started with national anthem, followed by speeches from principal Mudgal and Kumkum Habiba Jahan, head of junior school, Glenrich International School and Shaharia Sultana Ria, head of human resources, STS Capital Ltd.
Local folk bands and artists performed during the event. After lunch the teachers were given customised gifts, ID cards, laptops, handbooks and many other resources.
The press release further said, empowered by the modern concepts of curriculum entrenched in robotics, hands-on learning at the math lab, enquiry, project-based learning and excellent sporting infrastructure, GIS provides an unparalleled platform for 21st century learners.
It continued that the world will be quite different by the time these students graduate; thus, it is required for the school to have exceptional changemakers to guide these students to shine. Keeping this in mind, Glenrich has onboarded these changemakers to guide the students through their journey of life.