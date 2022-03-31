Gala event held amid grandeur, winner announced

Around 1500 mothers in total registered for the workshops. The first online workshop was held at Le Meridien Dhaka by their chef Levent Karahan, the second online workshop was held at the Great Kabab Factory by their chef Zahidul Islam, and the third workshop was held in-person at the DPS STS Senior section cafeteria by the celebrity chef, certified fitness and nutrition coach, and managing director of FitFood Bangladesh - Simra Khan.
After these workshops and several rounds, the gala round (in-person) was finally held last Thursday.
A huge number of mothers registered for the gala but we could only allow the first 50 mothers to participate in the gala. Mothers joined with high spirit and enthusiasm.
The name of the winner was also announced during the gala event. Mrs Tamanna Rifat Khan snatched away the title of the champion mother. She was awarded with a professional certificate and trophy. The champion mother also won the exclusive prize money of Tk 100,000.
The first and second runners-up were Ms Tasnima Akter and Ms Ehmerin Rubaba respectively. They received the trophy and certificate. All the participant mothers received certificates and a token of appreciation.
Shivananda CS, Principal of DPS STS School, Dhaka, said on this occasion, "We are overwhelmed by the response the organisers have received since the beginning of this competition. It is so heartening to see that so many mothers have taken part in this competition sparing some time from their busy schedule to showcase their culinary skills."
Sandeep, chief guest of the event and CEO of STS Group, Higher Education, said, "Today’s gala event has been a happening one. I am thrilled to see the kind of passion with which the mothers have participated in this competition. I congratulate all the participating mothers for being so sporty. Our higher education arm headed by Universal College Bangladesh will continue to patronize such innovative initiatives in the days to come."