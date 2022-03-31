Gala event held amid grandeur, winner announced

The long-awaited gala round of Maggi presents DPS STS chef minister, the biggest cooking competition for mothers, co-sponsored by Bengal Meat and associate sponsorship for the gala round by Universal College Bangladesh - Monash College Program, was held at DPS STS Senior Section located in Uttara on 31 March 2022.

DPS STS chef minister has been designed in such a way that any mother can exhibit their culinary skills by taking part in it. A total of three workshops were conducted as part of the competition by some topmost chefs from Dhaka city where it was mandatory for the participants to attend at least one workshop.