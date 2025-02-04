When BRAC University became Hogwarts!

The first day of the festival began with much excitement and anticipation as students, dressed in Hogwarts robes and accessories, gathered for the Sorting Hat ceremony. This even symbolised the beginning of the magical journey, with participants eagerly waiting to be sorted into their respective houses. One of the highlights was Dr. David Dowland, the Register of BRAC University, participating in the ceremony and being sorted into Gryffindor. Dr. Dowland. He expressed his appreciation for the enthusiasm surrounding the event and emphasised how such gatherings enhance the university’s sense of community.

Then the much-anticipated Quidditch games began. Although Quidditch is traditionally played with flying broomsticks in the Harry Potter Universe, BRAC university students adapted the game in an imaginative and engaging way. The first match between Gryffindor and Hufflepuff was an intense battle, showcasing students’ creativity in interpreting the sport. Ultimately, Gryffindor emerged victorious in the opening match, settling the tone for the friendly but competitive spirit that would continue throughout the festival.