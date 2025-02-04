Harry Potter Fest
When BRAC University became Hogwarts!
In December last year, BRAC University hosted a three-day Harry Potter Fest, bringing together students, faculty and staff to celebrate the beloved book and film series. The event, which started as a simple idea on social media, evolved into a grand celebration filled with themed activities, creative competitions and community bonding.
With meticulous planning and execution, the fest transformed BRAC University into a magical world reminiscent of Hogwarts, where students proudly represented their respective Hogwarts houses- Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin. The festival was marked by diverse activities such as Sorting Hat ceremonies, Quidditch matches, treasure hunts, magical performances, poster presentations and a Harry Potter movie marathon.
Day 1
The first day of the festival began with much excitement and anticipation as students, dressed in Hogwarts robes and accessories, gathered for the Sorting Hat ceremony. This even symbolised the beginning of the magical journey, with participants eagerly waiting to be sorted into their respective houses. One of the highlights was Dr. David Dowland, the Register of BRAC University, participating in the ceremony and being sorted into Gryffindor. Dr. Dowland. He expressed his appreciation for the enthusiasm surrounding the event and emphasised how such gatherings enhance the university’s sense of community.
Then the much-anticipated Quidditch games began. Although Quidditch is traditionally played with flying broomsticks in the Harry Potter Universe, BRAC university students adapted the game in an imaginative and engaging way. The first match between Gryffindor and Hufflepuff was an intense battle, showcasing students’ creativity in interpreting the sport. Ultimately, Gryffindor emerged victorious in the opening match, settling the tone for the friendly but competitive spirit that would continue throughout the festival.
Alongside the matches, the festival featured various booths operated by students and faculty members, offering Harry-Potter themed merchandise, food and beverages. These stalls added to the magical ambiance, as visitors explored handmade wands, wizarding capes, butterbeer, chocolate frogs and spell books. The enthusiastic participation of both students and faculty members made these booths a major attraction.
As the day progressed, the cultural segment of the festival unfolded, featuring music and dance performances that captivated the audience. The highlight of the evening was a ballroom dance, reminiscent of the Yule Ball in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. The dance performances transported the audience into the magical realm of Hogwarts, concluding the first day on a high note.
Day 2
The second day of the festival brought a wave of excitement with competitive and creative activities designed to engage participants in the world of magic. The day began with a Treasure Hunt inspired by the Triwizard Tournament, where six teams of ten members each competed to solve complex riddles and find hidden clues scattered across the university campus. The challenge tested participants’ problem-solving skills and teamwork, requiring them to decode cryptic hints. After an intense race, Team Red emerged victorious. One of the winning team members, Fabliha Afaf Sarwar, shared that the final clue was hidden in the MNS (Mathematical and Natural Science) department, cleverly disguised in the form of the phrase “Where numbers dance.”
The thrill of the treasure hunt was followed by a Magic Show, featuring talented students’ magicians who astounded the audience with their tricks. The senior and the junior students performed various acts, including mind reading, illusionist tricks and escape stunts, leaving the crowd in awe. Their performances not only showcased individual talent but also added to the immersive magical experience of the festival.
Next, the festival featured academic yet creative segment- the poster presentation competition. Three teams participated, presenting posters that analysed themes from Harry Potter and connected them to the real-world issues. The winning team presented a compelling poster titled “Breaking the Spell of Prejudice: A call for justice in the wizarding world.” Their presentation examined how societal prejudices depicted in the series, such as discrimination against Muggle-borns and house-elves, mirrored real world injustices faced by marginalized communities. Their insightful discussion highlighted the depth of JK Rowling’s storytelling and its relevance to contemporary social justice issues.
Day 3
The third and the final day of the festival were dedicated to an ultimate Harry Potter movie marathon, a treat for all die-hard fans. Organised by the BRAC University film club, the event screened three iconic films from the series:
1. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
2. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
3. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows- part 2
Students filled the screening hall, many of them dressed as their favourite characters, reliving the magic on the big screen. Watching these films in a communal setting heightened the emotional experience, as fans cheered during heroic moments and teared up during touchy scenes. The collective passion for the series made this event one of the most memorable aspects of the festival.
As the marathon concluded, participants reflected on the sense of belonging and nostalgia the festival has evoked. Many students said the festival allowed them to see their childhood dreams come true and highlighted how Harry Potter had played a significant role in shaping their imagination and identity over the years.