Bhurungamari UNO served show cause notice

Kurigram’s Bhurungamari upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Deepak Kumar Dev Sharma has been served a show cause notice over SSC exams question paper leak in the upazila.

The information came out on Friday.

The show cause notice, served last Wednesday, asked the UNO to give a reply within three work days.

Kurigram deputy commissioner Md Rezaul Karim said the UNO issued letter for the examination according to the law. Yet there would be investigation to determine whether he had any negligence.