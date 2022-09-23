Bhurungamari UNO served show cause notice

The UNO didn’t respond calls from this correspondent for a comment on the issue.
Bhurungamari upazila secondary education officer Abdur Rahman has been temporarily suspended in connection with the incident of question paper leak.
Also, Kurigram sadar upazila assistant secondary education officer Md Sazzad Hossain has been transferred to Bhurungamari.
District education officer Shamsul Alam said the suspended upazila secondary education officer Abdur Rahman on Thursday got admitted in Bhurungamari upazila health complex.
When his condition worsened on Friday, he was transferred to Rangpur Medical College Hospital. He is suffering from various complications including high blood pressure, he said.
Meanwhile, the three-member probe committee from Dinajpur education board has returned after finishing the investigation, he added.
Question papers of six subjects of the ongoing SSC examination under Dinajpur board have been leaked. A centre secretary, who is the head master of a local school, allegedly masterminded the leak. The incident came to light on last Tuesday.
Later on Wednesday, examinations of four subjects- mathematics, physics, agriculture studies and chemistry-- were suspended. New dates for these exams have already been announced.
Examinations of the remaining two subjects, higher mathematics and biology will be held on scheduled dates, after printing new question papers.
A case was filed with Bhurungamari police station on Tuesday night regarding the incident of question paper leak.
10-15 people including centre secretary and head master of Nehal Uddin Pilot Girls High School Md Lutfar Rahman, assistant teachers Md Jobair Hossain, Md Aminur Rahman and office assistant of the school Md Abu Hanif have been made accused in the case.
Centre secretary Md Lutfar Rahman, assistant teachers Jobair Hossain and Aminur Rahman were arrested first.
Later, some others were detained as well.