SSC, equivalent exam results on 12 May
Results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exams will be published on 12 May. The education ministry declared this through a press release today, Friday.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will launch the publication of results at 10:00 am at her official residence Ganabhaban. Before that, the results information will be handed over to her.
Later, the education minister will hold a press conference and provide details of the results.
Earlier, the education boards had proposed the education ministry to announce the results on any day between 9 May and 11 May.
The SSC and equivalent exams started on 15 February this year. There is a custom to publish the results within 60 days of the exams.