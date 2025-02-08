Jahangirnagar University admission test begins Sunday

Jahangirnagar University admission test for 2024-25 academic session will begin on Sunday.

The admission test for the undergraduate (honours) first-year programme will continue until 17 February.

A total of 262,450 applications will appear in the test for 1,814 available seats. The first exam will be for the ‘D’ (Faculty of Biological Sciences) unit, where female candidates will take part in five shifts.

The following day, February 10, will see male candidates take the same exam, also in four shifts.

Besides, on the same day, the 5th shift will host the IBA-JU admission test, open to both male and female applicants.