Jahangirnagar University admission test begins Sunday
Jahangirnagar University admission test for 2024-25 academic session will begin on Sunday.
The admission test for the undergraduate (honours) first-year programme will continue until 17 February.
A total of 262,450 applications will appear in the test for 1,814 available seats. The first exam will be for the ‘D’ (Faculty of Biological Sciences) unit, where female candidates will take part in five shifts.
The following day, February 10, will see male candidates take the same exam, also in four shifts.
Besides, on the same day, the 5th shift will host the IBA-JU admission test, open to both male and female applicants.
The exam schedule continues with the ‘E’ unit’s Business Studies Faculty test on Tuesday, February 11, and the ‘A’ unit (Faculty of Mathematics and Physics, Institute of Information Technology) test for female candidates on the same day.
Male candidates will take the ‘A’ unit exam on Wednesday, February 12.
On February 13, test for admission to the ‘C’ unit, including the Faculty of Arts, Humanities, Law, and the Institute of Comparative Literature and Culture will start.
This exams will be conducted over six shifts with separate shifts for female and male students.
The admission tests will conclude on Monday, February 17, with the ‘C1’ unit exam for the Drama and Theatre Studies and Fine Arts departments, followed by the ‘B’ unit exam for the Faculty of Sociology.
In addition to the written exams, successful candidates for the practical tests in Drama and Theatre Studies, as well as Fine Arts, will be required to attend practical exams later this month, with the dates announced in the official notice.
The results will be published within seven days after the completion of the tests, and candidates can access them through the official admission website.