Govt asks Shah Makhdum Medical College to shut

Rajshahi Shah Makhdum Medical College (SMMC) has been asked to shut for its violation of the Private Medical College Installation and Operating rules and regulations, reports BSS.
Simultaneously, instruction has been given to arrange migration of all the studying students to other private medical colleges under Rajshahi Medical University.
On this issue, the college authority on Thursday has received a government order signed by a deputy secretary of the ministry of health on 2 November. The order has also asked the college authority not to admit any newer students.
Moniruzzaman Swadhin, managing director of Rajshahi SMMC, said students’ admission started in the college in 2014 and there are 225 students in seven batches at present. But, the college failed to get registration of Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC) as yet because of failing to fulfill the requisite conditions.
Earlier in March, 2019, an enquiry team from the health ministry had suggested the college authority to fulfill the existing deficit of the prerequisite conditions in terms of the college operation.
On 29 February this year, another enquiry team witnessed that the authority didn’t fulfill any of the conditions. The situation meant that the authority had no intention to operate the institution properly, said the government order signed by Bodrun Nahar.