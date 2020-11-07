Govt asks Shah Makhdum Medical College to shut

Rajshahi Shah Makhdum Medical College (SMMC) has been asked to shut for its violation of the Private Medical College Installation and Operating rules and regulations, reports BSS.

Simultaneously, instruction has been given to arrange migration of all the studying students to other private medical colleges under Rajshahi Medical University.

On this issue, the college authority on Thursday has received a government order signed by a deputy secretary of the ministry of health on 2 November. The order has also asked the college authority not to admit any newer students.