Govt extends closure of educational institutions till 29 May

The government has extended closure of all educational institutions across the country till 29 May in a bid to contain the spread of novel coronavirus infection, reports state-run news agency BSS.

Considering the health and overall safety of students, teachers, staff and guardians as the infection of the virus is on rising trend, and following the advice of the National Advisory Committee on Covid-19, the ongoing closure of all secondary and higher secondary educational institutions has been extended till 29 May, said an education ministry press release on Saturday.

Online academic activities will continue and the students and guardians should follow the health guidelines during the closure, it said.