'Schools, colleges not reopening on 23 May'

Educational institutions are not reopening on 23-24 May as the government is considering extending the ongoing restrictions for one more week.

The authorities earlier announced that secondary and higher secondary level educational institutions would reopen on 23 May while universities on 24 May.

According to high-ups at the education ministry, the government would not reopen the institutions for all rather the classes would resume for only SSC and HSC examinees at first.

Asked, deputy education minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury told Prothom Alo on Saturday that it would not be possible to reopen educational institutions in accordance with the decision of the government since the authorities are considering extending the ongoing restrictions further.