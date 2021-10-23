Govt plans to raise number of classes in January: Dipu Moni

She said it is not possible to take any immediate decision on increasing the number of classes as some countries are seeing the third wave of Covid-19 infections.

“Classes have to be taken following health guidelines and maintaining social distance for now,” said Dipu Moni.

“We don’t even have enough space in classrooms to properly maintain the health guidelines. So, we’ll think about increasing the number of classes from January if the Covid-19 situation remains under control,” she added.