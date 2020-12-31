Govt to provide new books to 45m students in New Year

The government is set to provide new books to 45 million primary and secondary level students free of cost at the beginning of the New Year amid coronavirus situation, an official said.

The government has already taken all preparations to give new books to the students despite the book festival is not being held on 1 January due to closure of educational institutions caused by the global pandemic, he said.

Professor Narayan Chandra Saha, chairman of the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB), told BSS that generally, prime minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurates the book festival by handing over new books to students at Gonobhaban every year.

But this time, the prime minister on 31 December inaugurated the official distribution of books from Gonobhaban virtually due to the ongoing pandemic.

Professor Saha also said printing of about 350 million books is on final stage to provide the free book to the primary and secondary level students.