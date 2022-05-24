Graduation ceremony held for 3rd cohort of primary teachers under British Council TMTE project

Teachers who have received training under this arrangement are the third group of Bangladeshi primary teachers who embarked on their 14-week professional development starting from 13 February 2022. On 19 May they were presented with certificates as a recognition for all the hard work and dedication they put into these last several months.

TMTE is a large-scale project with the aim of improving the English language proficiency and teaching practice of over 2,000 primary teachers across multiple cohorts of training. As part of this cohort, British Council has trained over 400 primary teachers in ten districts. The teachers will go on to provide improved, quality English training in their schools across the country.

Both the British Council and the Directorate of Primary Education are hopeful about this project and they will continue this programme for providing necessary training to the primary teachers in more PTIs across the country next year with a view to improving the existing teaching methods.