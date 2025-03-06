DU ‘Kha unit’ admission results published

Dhaka University published the admission test results for the “Kha unit” (Arts, Law, and Social Sciences) for the academic year 2024-2025 on Thursday evening.

This year, 114,904 students participated in the admission test for the “Kha Unit”. Of them, 11,310 students qualified for admission, giving a pass rate of 9.85 per cent. The total number of seats available in this unit is 2,934, said the Director of the university’s Public Relations Office.

The detailed results can be found on the website admission.eis.du.ac.bd. Additionally, results can be obtained by sending an SMS with the format “DU ALS <roll number>” to 16321 from Teletalk, Robi, Airtel, and Banglalink mobile numbers.