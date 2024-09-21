DU authorities hold meeting with 10 student orgs including Shibir
Academic activities are going to resume in Dhaka University tomorrow, Sunday, after 112 days. Before resumption of classes, the university authorities today exchanged views with 10 student organisations today. Jamaat-e-Islami’s student body Islami Chhatra Shibir also joined the meeting that was held in two phases.
Almost all student organisations demanded necessary reform in student politics instead of banning it. They also demanded student union elections on campuses.
The view exchange meeting was held amid a discussion that all politics including student politics are going to be banned on DU campus. Vice chancellor Niaz Ahmed, pro VCs Mamun Ahmed, Saima Haque Bidisha and treasurer Jahangir Alam were.
The first phase of the meeting, taking place between 11:30am and 12:45pm, was attended by Shibir, Ganatantrik Chhatra Council and Biplobi Chhatra-Jubo Andolon. The second phase, held between 2:00pm and 5:00pm, was attended by Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Chhatra Union, Samajtantrik Chhatra Front (Marxist), Samajtantrik Chhatra Front (BSD), Chhatra Federation, Biplobi Chhatra Moitree and Islami Chhatra Andolon leaders.
Asked about the meeting, DU VC Niaz Ahmed Khan told journalists, ‘We’ve heard from all student organisations. Our main priority is to normalize the academic activities in the university. We sat with them keeping that priority in mind.’
JCD’s DU unit president Ganesh Chandra Roy and general secretary Nahiduzzaman Shipon represented the BNP’s student wing in the meeting. They demanded the dissolution of the existing syndicate of the university saying it ‘representing the accomplices of killer and fascist Sheikh Hasina’.
Chhatra Shibir wanted the DU authorities to hold a dialogue that will be participated by all student organisations.
DU unit Shibir president Sadik Kayem told Prothom Alo that they told the administration that banning student politics won’t be a wise decision. The organisation sought a reform of existing practice of student politics.
"Chhatra League and student organisations of the 14-party alliance are accomplices of fascism. They don’t have any right to do student politics. We want healthy student politics through consensus of all organisations except these organisations," he added.
Meanwhile, two student organisations raised questions about Shibir’s participation in the meeting.
Chhatra Union’s DU unit general secretary Main Ahmed asked if Paribesh Parishad’s decision in 1990 about ban of Shibir’s politics on the campus had been revoked.
But the VC did not answer the question.
Chhatra Front leader Sohail Ahmed also raised questions about inviting Shibir and other religion-based student organisations in the meeting.
Sources said Shibir has held any meetings with DU authorities for at least 17 years.
Chhatra Federation’s convener Armanul Haque said he sought logical reform of student politics without banning it.