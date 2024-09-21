DU authorities hold meeting with 10 student orgs including Shibir

Academic activities are going to resume in Dhaka University tomorrow, Sunday, after 112 days. Before resumption of classes, the university authorities today exchanged views with 10 student organisations today. Jamaat-e-Islami’s student body Islami Chhatra Shibir also joined the meeting that was held in two phases.

Almost all student organisations demanded necessary reform in student politics instead of banning it. They also demanded student union elections on campuses.

The view exchange meeting was held amid a discussion that all politics including student politics are going to be banned on DU campus. Vice chancellor Niaz Ahmed, pro VCs Mamun Ahmed, Saima Haque Bidisha and treasurer Jahangir Alam were.

The first phase of the meeting, taking place between 11:30am and 12:45pm, was attended by Shibir, Ganatantrik Chhatra Council and Biplobi Chhatra-Jubo Andolon. The second phase, held between 2:00pm and 5:00pm, was attended by Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Chhatra Union, Samajtantrik Chhatra Front (Marxist), Samajtantrik Chhatra Front (BSD), Chhatra Federation, Biplobi Chhatra Moitree and Islami Chhatra Andolon leaders.