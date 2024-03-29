More than a million students decreased at secondary level

In the span of four years, secondary schools in the country have lost more than a million (10 Lakh) students. At the same time, the number of students in technical, madrasa and English medium has increased though.

This information has been highlightened in the draft report of ‘Bangladesh Education Statistics-2023’ done by the Bangladesh Bureau of Educational Information and Statistics (BANBEIS). A workshop had been organised on Thursday to finalise the report where information of the draft summary had been presented.

Government agency, BANBEIS collects, compiles and distributes educational information and statistics of the secondary to higher education institutions of the country.

When asked, head of the statistics department at BANBEIS Sheikh Md Alamgir told Prothom Alo on Wednesday that in the report they mention the information they derive from the educational institutions all over the country.