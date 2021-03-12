Secondary education beset with shortcomings

Alongside general education institutions, creative exam systems have also been introduced in madrasahs and vocational education institutions. In the creative method, rather than memorising, the students internalise the lessons to apply this in their own way. Teachers taking part in the survey said that due to the creative method, there has been a fall in the students' standard of studying, their pass rates and also their propensity to cheat. The propensity to express themselves has increased. Among the students taking part in the survey, 80 per cent said that the creative method was easy.

The report also said there were weaknesses in the teachers preparing creative questions and other subject-wise questions.

Earlier, the report of the secondary and higher education directorate regarding various issues including teaching, stated that 44.75 per cent of the teachers were unable to properly prepare questions under the creative method.

The IMED report said training in a number of phases was given to teachers to implement the creative exam system. This included 12 days' training for master trainers and later three days' training for all teachers. While the training for the master trainers was more or less effective, the three-day training was not. The teachers also lacked sincerity in implementing the training they received.

Headmaster of Segun Bagicha High School, AKM Obaidullah, told Prothom Alo that it was necessary to assess whether the training was being effective or not. They were doing this at their own initiative in their school.

Presently note books and guide books are being used in the name of practice books or helping books. On Wednesday, a teacher of a school in Segun Bagicha of the capital city showed this correspondent pile of books on the table.

He said that a publication company had come and handed over these English grammar books. However, he hadn't looked through them yet. This is how various publishers promote the purchase of guide books.