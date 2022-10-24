Education

Government to open hotline service for quality education

Prothom Alo English Desk
Education ministryProthom Alo illustration

Senior secretary of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education Md Aminul Islam Khan has said the government will open hotline service for development of quality education, reports BSS.

“There is no alternative to quality education for building children as good citizens,” he made the remarks Tuesday afternoon while speaking as the chief guest at Khulna Shilpokola Academy in the city.

As part of the social motivation of mothers, Khulna district administration organized an open discussion with mothers. At least 500 mothers were present at the event.

The chief guest said the role of mothers is very essential to groom children properly.  

“A mother must teach her baby both quality and moral education side by side his teachers. So, a good relationship between teachers and guardians is a must for building bright future of our next generation,” he said.

The senior secretary also expected to reopen mid-day meal for primary students.

Director general of Primary and Mass Education Directorate Shah Rezwan Hayat, additional divisional commissioner (general) Md Abdur Rashid, director (Finance) of the Directorate of Primary Education S M Anseruzzaman and deputy director of Khulna Md Moslem Uddin, addressed the programme as special guests with deputy commissioner Md Moniruzzaman Talukder in the chair.

