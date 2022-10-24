Government to open hotline service for quality education

Senior secretary of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education Md Aminul Islam Khan has said the government will open hotline service for development of quality education, reports BSS.

“There is no alternative to quality education for building children as good citizens,” he made the remarks Tuesday afternoon while speaking as the chief guest at Khulna Shilpokola Academy in the city.

As part of the social motivation of mothers, Khulna district administration organized an open discussion with mothers. At least 500 mothers were present at the event.