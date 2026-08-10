SSC Results: Pass rate, GPA-5 both decline in Chattogram Board

The pass rate in this year’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations under the Chattogram Education Board is 59.48 per cent while, a total of 9,698 students achieved GPA-5.

Compared with last year, both the pass rate and the number of students achieving GPA-5 have declined.

The pass rate was 72.7 per cent last year, while 11,843 students had achieved GPA-5.

Examinations controller Parvez Sazzad Chowdhury disclosed the figures at the Chattogram Education Board auditorium at 10:00 am today, Monday.

Students from Chattogram, as well as Cox’s Bazar, Rangamati, Bandarban and Khagrachhari districts, sit for examinations under the Chattogram Education Board.