SSC Results: Pass rate, GPA-5 both decline in Chattogram Board
The pass rate in this year’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations under the Chattogram Education Board is 59.48 per cent while, a total of 9,698 students achieved GPA-5.
Compared with last year, both the pass rate and the number of students achieving GPA-5 have declined.
The pass rate was 72.7 per cent last year, while 11,843 students had achieved GPA-5.
Examinations controller Parvez Sazzad Chowdhury disclosed the figures at the Chattogram Education Board auditorium at 10:00 am today, Monday.
Students from Chattogram, as well as Cox’s Bazar, Rangamati, Bandarban and Khagrachhari districts, sit for examinations under the Chattogram Education Board.
A total of 130,682 candidates registered for this year’s SSC examinations under the Chattogram Education Board. Of them, 130,219 appeared for the examinations.
A total of 77,453 students passed. The pass rate among boys is 58.76 per cent, while that among girls is 60.03 per cent. Girls had a slightly higher pass rate than boys also last year.
An analysis of the results shows that the pass rate in Chattogram city is 74 per cent. Last year, the rate was 81.03 per cent. Excluding the city, the pass rate in Chattogram district this year is 57.13 per cent, compared with 71.29 per cent in the last year.
Outside Chattogram city, the pass rate also declined in the four other districts under the board. In Cox’s Bazar, the pass rate is 57.3 per cent this year, compared with 70.76 per cent last year. In Rangamati, it is 41.17 per cent, down from 56.55 per cent.
In Khagrachhari, the pass rate fell to 34.99 per cent from 60.77 per cent. In Bandarban, it is 47.88 per cent this year, compared with 63.12 per cent last year.
By group, the pass rate is 84.41 per cent in the science group. The pass rate is 60.12 per cent in commerce group and 38.79 per cent in humanities group.
School-wise results are also worse this year than last year. This year, all students passed in 21 schools compared with 33 such schools last year. On the other hand, no student passed in eight schools this year, compared with just one school last year.
This year’s SSC and equivalent examinations began on 21 April. The written examinations under the general education boards ended on 20 May.
SSC and equivalent examination results are usually published within 60 days of the end of the written examinations. Accordingly, the results were expected to be published on 20 July. However, they were published today, 10 August, nearly three weeks after the scheduled date.