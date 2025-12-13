MBBS-BDS admission results on Sunday or Monday

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has announced when the results of the 2025–26 academic session admission tests for government and private MBBS and BDS programmes will be published. The directorate stated that if the results cannot be released tomorrow, Sunday, an effort will be made to publish them by Monday.

Professor Rubina Yasmin, additional director general (medical education) of the Directorate General of Health Services, told Prothom Alo on Saturday afternoon (13 December 2025) that the results are still being prepared. She said it is difficult to give an exact date. Asked whether the results would be published on Sunday, she said, “We are trying to publish the results within 48–72 hours. If it is not possible tomorrow, we will try to release them on Monday. Since the day after Monday, Tuesday, is a holiday (Martyred Intellectuals Day), we are making an effort to publish the results by Monday.”