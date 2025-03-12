No one can use ‘Doctor’ before name without MBBS, BDS degree: HC

The High Court on Wednesday ordered not to use ‘Doctor’ before the name of any individuals without obtaining the Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degrees.

The HC bench of Justice Razik-Al-Jalil and Justice Shathika Hossain passed the order after hearing two separate writ petitions.

The HC, in its order, said no action will be taken against those involved who have used the title of ‘Doctor’ till date without a degree.

The court also directed to take legal action against those who were found involved in using ‘Doctor’ before their names violating the court order.

In 2010, the Bangladesh government introduced the Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council Act.