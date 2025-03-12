No one can use ‘Doctor’ before name without MBBS, BDS degree: HC
The High Court on Wednesday ordered not to use ‘Doctor’ before the name of any individuals without obtaining the Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degrees.
The HC bench of Justice Razik-Al-Jalil and Justice Shathika Hossain passed the order after hearing two separate writ petitions.
The HC, in its order, said no action will be taken against those involved who have used the title of ‘Doctor’ till date without a degree.
The court also directed to take legal action against those who were found involved in using ‘Doctor’ before their names violating the court order.
In 2010, the Bangladesh government introduced the Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council Act.
The then convener of Bangladesh Diploma Association Shamsul Huda with others filed a writ petition on allegations of discriminatory application of the law to DMF degree holders (registered as diploma holders) in 2013.
Last year, president and secretary of Bangladesh Diploma Medical Association filed another writ challenging the section 29 of the Act.
According to the section 29 (1), no medical practitioner or dental practitioner registered under this Act shall use or publish any name, designation, description or emblem in such a way as may cause anyone to believe that he has any additional professional qualification, unless it is a recognised medical educational qualification or a recognised dental medical education qualification.
Only MBBS and BDS degree holders can use ‘Dr’ before their names.
According to the section 29 (2) of the act, violation of the provisions will be an offence and for that he will be punishable with 3 (three) years imprisonment or a fine of Tk 100,000 or both and if the offence continues, for each repeat the offence will be punishable with a fine of not less than fifty (fifty) thousand taka, in addition to the punishment.
On 25 November, 2024, the High Court issued a rule asking the government to explain as to why section 29 of the Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council Act should not be declared contradictory to the constitution.
Advocate Shishir Monir stood for the petitioner while Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman and Deputy Attorney General AFM Saiful Karim represented the state and Advocate Kazi Ershadul Alam stood for the Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council.