MBBS admission test result published

Results of the MBBS admission test for the academic session of 2023-24 of public and private medical colleges have been published today, with 49,923 admission seekers clearing the test.

Health minister Samanta Lal Sen announced the result at a press briefing at the Directorate General for Health Services (DGHS) in the city's Mohakhali today, Sunday.

Samanta Lal Sen said the pass rate in this year’s MBBS admission test is 47.83 per cent.