MBBS results: Girls outshine boys

Girls have outshone boys in the results of the MBBS admission test for the academic session of 2023-24 of public and private medical colleges with a large margin.

Health minister Samanta Lal Sen unveiled the results at a press briefing at the Directorate General for Health Services (DGHS) in the city's Mohakhali today, Sunday.

Samanta Lal Sen said the pass mark was 40 per cent of the test marks like the previous year, and 49,923 admission seekers or 47.83 per cent cleared the test.