MBBS results: Girls outshine boys
Girls have outshone boys in the results of the MBBS admission test for the academic session of 2023-24 of public and private medical colleges with a large margin.
Health minister Samanta Lal Sen unveiled the results at a press briefing at the Directorate General for Health Services (DGHS) in the city's Mohakhali today, Sunday.
Samanta Lal Sen said the pass mark was 40 per cent of the test marks like the previous year, and 49,923 admission seekers or 47.83 per cent cleared the test.
The results shows that 40.90 per cent (20,457) of the students clearing the test are boys and 59.02 per cent (29,466) are girls. As many as 2,312 (43 per cent) male candidates and 3,068 (57 per cent) female candidates have qualified for enrollment at the government medical colleges.
The MBBS admission test was held in 44 institutions of 19 centres throughout the country on Friday. A total of 104,374 applied for the test and 98 per cent of them took part in the exam.
There are a total of 5,380 seats in 37 public medical collages and 6,295 seats in 67 private medical collages.
The results are available on the DGHS’s website (https://result.dghs.gov.bd/mbbs/) as well as the website of Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME) (https://dgme.portal.gov.bd/).
The students who passed the test will get the result in their mobile number through SMS.
The pass marks for the admission test is 40 out of 100.
District quota has been scrapped in this year’s examination. Of the total seats, 20 per cent was set aside district quota.