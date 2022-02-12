HSC and equivalent exam results on Sunday

“The results of HSC, Alim, HSC vocational, Business Management and Diploma-in-Commerce exams results will be published on Sunday, “MA Khayer, the ministry’s public relations officer M A Khair told the news agency on Thursday.
After a seven-month delay caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the higher secondary certificate (HSC) and its equivalent examinations for the academic session 2020-21 were held in December 2021.
The SSC and the HSC examinations of 2021 could not be held as per the schedules due to the Covid-19 pandemic and then the government decided to hold the examinations with shortened syllabuses.
The SSC and equivalent examinations that began on 14 November concluded on 23 November while the HSC exams concluded on 30 December.
Educational institutions across the country had remained closed since March last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the closure was extended several times.
The government reopened schools and colleges on 13 September following an improvement in the Covid-19 situation.
Last year’s HSC examinees were evaluated on the basis of their results of JSC and SSC exams, a decision which received a mixed reaction.