HSC and equivalent exam results on Sunday

“The results of HSC, Alim, HSC vocational, Business Management and Diploma-in-Commerce exams results will be published on Sunday, “MA Khayer, the ministry’s public relations officer M A Khair told the news agency on Thursday.

After a seven-month delay caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the higher secondary certificate (HSC) and its equivalent examinations for the academic session 2020-21 were held in December 2021.

The SSC and the HSC examinations of 2021 could not be held as per the schedules due to the Covid-19 pandemic and then the government decided to hold the examinations with shortened syllabuses.