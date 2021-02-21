HSC registration card distribution begins 23 Feb

The distribution of the registration cards for the Higher Secondary Certificate examinees for 2021 begins on 23 February and will continue till 10 March.

This was revealed in notice issued by the Dhaka Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education on 18 February.

It said registration card will be distributed in Dhaka district, Gazipur, Manikganj and Munshiganj from 23 to 25 February; in Tangail, Narsingdi, Kishoreganj from 25 to 28 February; in Faridpur, Madaripur, Shariatpur, Rajbari and Gopalganj from 1 to 4 March and in Dhaka city and Narayanganj from 7 to 10 March.