HSC results of 2020 in January after issuance of ordinance: Dipu Moni

Education minister Dipu Moni has said the results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will be published after the issuance of an ordinance in this regard in the first week of January, reports news agency UNB.

“An ordinance will be issued as a legal process for publishing the results of the HSC exams as there was no formal examination. The results will be published after coordinating the results of the JSC and the SSC exams,” said the minister while speaking at a virtual press briefing.