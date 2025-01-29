Complications emerge over admission to 7 colleges in Dhaka

A new complication is emerging with the announcement that students will not be admitted to the seven major colleges in Dhaka under Dhaka University.

The application process for the undergraduate (honours) first-year admission in these colleges has already started. However, it has not been clarified under which authority these colleges will conduct their admission tests. As a result, the situation regarding the admission process has become uncertain.

The government plans to create a new university for these seven colleges, though it is a time-consuming process. A committee related to this issue has yet to finalise its recommendations or determine the “model” of the university.

It is expected that the committee will need about a month to make its recommendations. In the meantime, it remains undecided under which university these colleges will operate, and no interim arrangements have been announced.

The application process for undergraduate programmes in these seven colleges for the 2024-25 academic year began on 6 January, with the application period scheduled to end on 12 February. The admission test was planned for April.