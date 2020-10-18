Human chain demands final year graduation exam

A human chain programme was held at Jagannath University demanding examinations of the last semester of the fourth year of graduation to be held. Students of different departments of the university for the 2015-16 academic year observed the programme in front of the university's Shaheed Minar on Sunday.
At the end of the programme, the students met Vice Chancellor of the university, Mizanur Rahman, and requested him to hold the test.
The students said that before the closure of the university last March, the results of most of the departments for the 2015-16 academic year were published. But examinations in some departments including English, Anthropology, Mathematics, Law have not been held yet.
Although the examinations and results of the departments are supposed to be completed by 2019, complications arose because of session jams and the coronavirus pandemic.
Rabiul Alam, a fourth-year student of the English department, said, "The vice chancellor told us there was no opportunity to make decisions outside of the government guidelines. However, a university authority has developed a software to make it easier to hold exams that have been stuck. With the permission of the concerned authorities including the University Grants Commission (UGC), it will be possible to hold the test through the software late November or mid-December. We want the test soon."