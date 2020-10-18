Human chain demands final year graduation exam

A human chain programme was held at Jagannath University demanding examinations of the last semester of the fourth year of graduation to be held. Students of different departments of the university for the 2015-16 academic year observed the programme in front of the university's Shaheed Minar on Sunday.



At the end of the programme, the students met Vice Chancellor of the university, Mizanur Rahman, and requested him to hold the test.



The students said that before the closure of the university last March, the results of most of the departments for the 2015-16 academic year were published. But examinations in some departments including English, Anthropology, Mathematics, Law have not been held yet.