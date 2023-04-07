HC orders to disclose list of vacant seats of universities for session 2021-22

The High Court (HC) on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to disclose the list of vacant seats which remain idle after completing the admission process through the cluster method at the universities across the country for session 2021-2022, UNB reports.
An HC bench of justice KM Kamrul Kader and Khizir Hayat passed the order after hearing a writ petition submitted by three students who were deprived of the enrolment for the last session.
The court also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain as to why it would not be declared illegal the closure of the admission process despite having vacant seats.
Apart from this, the HC ordered the disclosure of the list of vacant seats prepared on the basis of the units within one month.
The students who submitted the petition will have to be enrolled once they are qualified on the basis of the merit list.
The students are Imam Hossain of Barishal, Md Wahidur Rahman Limon of Cumilla and Shakil Hossain Ratul of Patuakhali.
Counsel ABM Waliur Rahman Khan stood for the petitioners while Deputy Attorney General ABM Abdullah Al Mahmud Bashar represented the state.
Waliur said the admission tests for session 2021-2022 were held from 30 July to 23 August last year. The three students secured 51 to 54.5 marks and the pass mark was only 35.
The universities concerned didn’t disclose the final list of enrolled students and even ended the admission process by keeping seats vacant, he said.
Earlier, a legal notice was served seeking for remedy of the issue but they didn’t pay heed to it.
Education secretary and member secretaries of the cluster method admission tests of the universities of Islamic, Shahjalal, Khulna, Hajee Mohammad Danesh, Mawlana Bhashani, Patuakhali, Comilla, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam, Jessore, Begum Rokeya, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Barishal, Rangamti, Chandpur and Jagannath among others were made accused in the petition.