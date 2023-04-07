HC orders to disclose list of vacant seats of universities for session 2021-22

The High Court (HC) on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to disclose the list of vacant seats which remain idle after completing the admission process through the cluster method at the universities across the country for session 2021-2022, UNB reports.

An HC bench of justice KM Kamrul Kader and Khizir Hayat passed the order after hearing a writ petition submitted by three students who were deprived of the enrolment for the last session.

The court also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain as to why it would not be declared illegal the closure of the admission process despite having vacant seats.