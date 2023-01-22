First Convocation of Canadian University on 31 January

Canadian University of Bangladesh (CUB), a renowned private educational institution of the country, is organising its first convocation in just seven years of its establishment, said a press release.

The country’s president and the university’s chancellor Abdul Hamid will be the chief guest of the convocation. This convocation will be held on 31 January in the capital's Osmani Memorial Auditorium.

Meanwhile, the University Campus located in the Pragati Sarani area of ​​the capital has been decorated in a festive manner. About five hundred graduates are participating in this convocation.