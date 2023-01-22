First Convocation of Canadian University on 31 January

The cultural program after the Convocation will be held at CUB’s permanent campus located in Purbachal. The graduates are eagerly waiting to receive the degree from the president.
Founder and chairman of the Board of Trustees of Canadian University of Bangladesh Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat said, "The convocation day is a special milestone for us. Because in this short period of time, we are able to hand over certificates to the students on the special day of their education through convocation. For this, I am thankful to everyone associated with CUB including our faculty, staff, students and alumni."
Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat also said that the permanent campus of the university will have modern university buildings, a beautiful lake and a large playground. And it will be an environmentally friendly campus.
Along with facilitated labs, studios, libraries, theaters, study zones, there will also be student lounges, leisure areas, gym, food lounges, etc. The aesthetic permanent campus of the University is being built in line with world-class architectural design.
The Canadian University of Bangladesh has modern departments like- Shipping and Maritime Science, BBA, MBA and EMBA, CSE, EEE, LL. B, English, Media Communication & Journalism, Masters in Maritime Transportation & Logistics.
To encourage students, there are scholarship opportunities available for them. This educational institution has direct affiliation with various business and research institutes. Apart from this, CUB is associated with universities and institutions of various countries including Canada. Curriculum is aligned with various Universities of North America.