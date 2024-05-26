No exam for National University students today, it reaffirms
Amid confusion over a ‘fake’ notice on social media, the National University has reaffirmed that its fourth-year (Hons) examinations that were scheduled to take place today have still been postponed.
Mezbah Uddin, the controller of examinations (in-charge) of the university, told Prothom Alo this morning that there will be no examinations today and that the particular notice on social media is completely fake.
He further said someone might have spread the fake notice online to create disturbance and make the students confused.
Since midnight, a notice has been making rounds on social media platforms, saying that the National University authorities revoked its decision to postpone the examinations scheduled for Sunday. It triggered confusion among the students.
On Saturday evening, the university announced that the fourth-year (Hons) examinations scheduled for Sunday have been canceled, due to an unavoidable circumstance.
In a notice, the authorities also said they will announce a new date for the examinations later, while other tests will take place as per the schedule.
The developments came against the backdrop of the cyclonic storm, Remal, which is expected to make landfall on Sunday afternoon. It is now gaining strength and moving northwards in the northwest Bay of Bengal.