No exam for National University students today, it reaffirms 

Amid confusion over a ‘fake’ notice on social media, the National University has reaffirmed that its fourth-year (Hons) examinations that were scheduled to take place today have still been postponed.

Mezbah Uddin, the controller of examinations (in-charge) of the university, told Prothom Alo this morning that there will be no examinations today and that the particular notice on social media is completely fake.