‘Introduction of Bangladesh to Italian students to help boost Dhaka, Rome ties’

The Bangladesh mission in Rome recently made a presentation at the Liceo Galileo Galilei School at Macomer in Italy’s Sardinia as a part of the First Step (Meet the School) of Embassy Adoption Programme, reports news agency UNB.

Thanking the Bangladesh embassy for introducing the country to the Italian students, Giancarlo Dionisi, prefect of Macomer, and Antonio Onorato Succu, mayor of Macomer, said the initiative would help create greater understanding and bondage between the two friendly countries.