‘Introduction of Bangladesh to Italian students to help boost Dhaka, Rome ties’

The embassy has been participating in the Diplomacy Education Programme coordinated by Global Action, Italy, since 2021. But this is the first time the mission joined it in person at the adopted school outside Rome.
At the programme, Bangladesh ambassador to Italy Shameem Ahsan briefed the young learners about the country, its history, Liberation War, culture, economy and achievements.
The programme is a part of the Bangladesh embassy’s ongoing public diplomacy drive to project and brand the country positively to the wider audience in Italy.