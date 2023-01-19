Education

‘Introduction of Bangladesh to Italian students to help boost Dhaka, Rome ties’

Bangladesh ambassador to Italy Shameem Ahsan briefed the young learners about the country, its history, Liberation War, culture, economy and achievementsUNB

The Bangladesh mission in Rome recently made a presentation at the Liceo Galileo Galilei School at Macomer in Italy’s Sardinia as a part of the First Step (Meet the School) of Embassy Adoption Programme, reports news agency UNB.

Thanking the Bangladesh embassy for introducing the country to the Italian students, Giancarlo Dionisi, prefect of Macomer, and Antonio Onorato Succu, mayor of Macomer, said the initiative would help create greater understanding and bondage between the two friendly countries.

The embassy has been participating in the Diplomacy Education Programme coordinated by Global Action, Italy, since 2021. But this is the first time the mission joined it in person at the adopted school outside Rome.

At the programme, Bangladesh ambassador to Italy Shameem Ahsan briefed the young learners about the country, its history, Liberation War, culture, economy and achievements.

The programme is a part of the Bangladesh embassy’s ongoing public diplomacy drive to project and brand the country positively to the wider audience in Italy.

