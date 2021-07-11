ICCR to set up ‘Bangabandhu Chair’ at Delhi University

As per the MoU, a foreign visiting professor or a subject expert on Bangladesh is likely to be a person of Bangladeshi origin will be occupying the “chair”. The decision for establishment of the chair was taken during Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bangladesh in March 2021.
The development, however, coincides with the 50th Anniversary of the Bangladesh Liberation War and Indo-Bangladesh Diplomatic relations as well.
This Chair is an important step in this direction as it focuses on a better understanding of developments in Bangladesh, one of India’s most important neighbours, positioned at the strategic intersection of our “Neighborhood First” and “Act East” policies”ICCR
The key focus of establishment of the chair will be on the shared cultural heritage of India and Bangladesh with subjects like Anthropology, Buddhist Studies, Geography, History, Music, Fine Arts and Political Science.
“As Bangladesh records consistent economic growth and has rapidly raised its socio-economic standards, there could not be a more appropriate time for Indian academia and contributors to policy-making to pay more attention to Bangladesh Studies in an institutional manner,” said an ICCR release here Saturday.
“This Chair is an important step in this direction as it focuses on a better understanding of developments in Bangladesh, one of India’s most important neighbours, positioned at the strategic intersection of our “Neighborhood First” and “Act East” policies”, it said.
The chair will not only teach but also help in mentoring research students and take part in other activities in the university like seminars, public lectures. The initiative, all in all, will help in increasing cultural exchanges between the two countries, the ICCR release added.