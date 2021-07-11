ICCR to set up ‘Bangabandhu Chair’ at Delhi University

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) will set up ‘Bangabandhu Chair’ at the Delhi University as a mark of respect to Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, reports BSS.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) is expected to be signed between ICCR and the Delhi University (DU) in this regard here on Monday, ICCR sources said on Saturday evening.