SSC results 2023: How students can see the results

Results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations have been published. Around 10:30 this morning the results were published simultaneously at the educational institutes as well as online.

Education minister Dipu Moni unveiled the detailed results at a press briefing at International Mother’s Language Institute in the city around 11:00am.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina published results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations pressing a button. The prime minister officially inaugurated the result announcement programme at the Ganabhaban today, Friday at 9:00am.