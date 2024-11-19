Bangladeshi students in US at all time high, rising by 26pc to 8th place
The number of Bangladeshi students studying in the United States surged to an all-time high with more than 17,000 Bangladeshis currently enrolled in US institutions, US embassy in Dhaka said in a statement.
With the second highest overall increase in the world, the current number of Bangladeshi students in the United States represents a 26 per cent increase from the previous academic year (2022-2023), according to the 2024 Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange.
This growth catapulted Bangladesh from the 13th to the 8th largest sender of international students to the United States — all within a single year.
Over the past decade, the number of Bangladeshi students in the United States has grown by over 250 per cent, surging from 4,802 in the 2013-2014 academic year to an impressive 17,099 in 2023-2024.
The US Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and the Institute of International Education jointly release the annual Open Doors Report, which records the number of international students at US universities and international students enrolled in pre-academic intensive English Programmes.
International student enrolment in the US hit a record 11,26,690 in 2023-24, a 7 per cent increase from the prior year. Graduate students reached an all-time high of 502,291, up 8 per cent, while those pursuing post-graduation practical work experience spiked 22 per cent.
Community colleges also saw explosive growth, with enrolment up 13 per cent to 59,315—the fastest growth rate in over 25 years.
In 2023, international students contributed over $50 billion to the United States and more than 368,000 jobs, according to the US Department of Commerce.
The United States remains deeply committed to fostering international education and student exchange, recognizing its pivotal role in driving innovation, strengthening economic growth, enhancing diplomacy, and bolstering national security.
Meanwhile, the US embassy in Dhaka is celebrating International Education Week 2024 by offering several virtual and in-person information sessions, plus conducting regional outreach sessions for Bangladeshi students and scholars, about the U.S. higher education application process, different types of academic programs, funding/scholarship opportunities, and U.S. government-sponsored academic and professional exchange programs. More information be is available on EducationUSA Facebook page via e-mail: [email protected].