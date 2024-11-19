Bangladeshi students in US at all time high, rising by 26pc to 8th place

The number of Bangladeshi students studying in the United States surged to an all-time high with more than 17,000 Bangladeshis currently enrolled in US institutions, US embassy in Dhaka said in a statement.

With the second highest overall increase in the world, the current number of Bangladeshi students in the United States represents a 26 per cent increase from the previous academic year (2022-2023), according to the 2024 Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange.