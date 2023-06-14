Bangladesh Math Olympiad team announced

The 64th International Math Olympiad (IMO) is set to take place in Chiba, Japan on 2-13 July of this year. The Bangladesh Match Olympiad Committee has announced a six-member Bangladesh team that will participate in this year’s competition.
The selected members are – SMA Nahian (Dhaka College), Md Shahriar Hossain (RCCI Public School and College, Rangpur), Nujhat Ahmed Disha (Viqarunnisa Noon School and College, Dhaka), Jitendra Barua (Ispahani Public School and College, Chattogram), Debapriya Saha Roy (Govt. Ananda Mohan College, Mymensingh) and Imad Uddin Ahmad Hasin (Kushtia Government College).
Bangladesh Math Olympiad team’s coach Dr Mahbub Majumdar will be the team leader and Nur Muhammad Shafiullah, a former silver medal winning member of the Bangladesh IMO team, will be Mahbub’s deputy.
Bangladesh Math Olympiad’s coordinator Md Baizid Bhuiyan will also join the contingent in Japan as the team’s observer.
Nahian said, “I’m very excited to have an opportunity to take part in IMO for the second time as a member of the Bangladesh team. This is a matter of great honour and pride for me. I will try to give my best and make my country proud.”
Shahriar said, “I have loved solving math problems ever since I was a child. My dreams revolve around math. Math Olympiad has given me an opportunity to fulfil my dreams. By getting an opportunity to take part in the 64th International Math Olympiad in Japan I’ve taken a step towards achieving my dreams. I will do well in this competition and achieve something for the country, inshallah.”
Nujhat said, “It feels great that I have the chance to represent my country for the second time in this international competition. I will try to do well.”
Jitendra said, “As the youngest member of the IMO team and as an SSC candidate of 2023, getting selected for IMO this year is an incredible achievement for me. The guidance from the Math Olympiad Committee and the mentors has helped me reach this level. I want to use my skills and achieve something for my country.”
Debapriya said, “It feels awesome to think that I will get to represent Bangladesh on the global stage. The fact that it’s centred around math has added to my excitement. I want to do well there.”
Imad said, “It feels really great to have an opportunity to take part in the International Math Olympiad for the first time as a representative for Bangladesh. I want to prepare well and achieve something for the country.”
Bangladesh Math Olympiad team’s coach Mahbub Majumdar said, “This is more or less a new team. Only two members of the previous year’s team are here. These six students have proven their skill and intellect in many tests to gain a place in this team. I hope that all of them will do something great for the country.”
Earlier, almost 45 thousand students across the country registered online in the math festival, which was staged to select the members of the Bangladesh Olympiad team for the IMO.
The registered students first sat for an online screening. Winners of the online screening then took part in the regional Math Festivals held in 20 cities.
The 1245 winners from the regional Math Olympiad then took part in the National Math Festival, where 85 students emerged victorious.
Later, a national math camp was arranged for the best 40 participants of the National Math Festival. Bangladesh Math Olympiad team’s coach Mahbub then recommended six members for the Bangladesh team on the basis of the national camp, the Asian-Pacific Mathematical Olympiad and the IMO selection exam.
As per his recommendation, the Bangladesh Math Olympiad committee approved the six-member Bangladesh team.
Earlier, Bangladesh Math Olympiad committee held the national Olympiad with Dutch-Bangla Bank as sponsors and in association of Prothom Alo.