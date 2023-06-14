Bangladesh Math Olympiad team announced

The 64th International Math Olympiad (IMO) is set to take place in Chiba, Japan on 2-13 July of this year. The Bangladesh Match Olympiad Committee has announced a six-member Bangladesh team that will participate in this year’s competition.

The selected members are – SMA Nahian (Dhaka College), Md Shahriar Hossain (RCCI Public School and College, Rangpur), Nujhat Ahmed Disha (Viqarunnisa Noon School and College, Dhaka), Jitendra Barua (Ispahani Public School and College, Chattogram), Debapriya Saha Roy (Govt. Ananda Mohan College, Mymensingh) and Imad Uddin Ahmad Hasin (Kushtia Government College).

Bangladesh Math Olympiad team’s coach Dr Mahbub Majumdar will be the team leader and Nur Muhammad Shafiullah, a former silver medal winning member of the Bangladesh IMO team, will be Mahbub’s deputy.