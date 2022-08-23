Cabinet clears laws to establish 2 universities in Meherpur, Naogaon

The Cabinet on Monday cleared the draft laws for setting up two public univarsities, ‘Mujibnagar University’ in Meherpur and ‘Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University’ in Naogaon, reports UNB.

The approval came from the Cabinet meeting chaired by prime minister Sheikh Hasina who joined it virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.

Other cabinet members attended the meeting from the conference room of the Cabinet Division at the Secretariat.