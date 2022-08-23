Education

Cabinet clears laws to establish 2 universities in Meherpur, Naogaon

Prothom Alo English Desk
Cabinet attends a meeting at the secretariat on Monday.
Cabinet attends a meeting at the secretariat on Monday.UNB

The Cabinet on Monday cleared the draft laws for setting up two public univarsities, ‘Mujibnagar University’ in Meherpur and ‘Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University’ in Naogaon, reports UNB.

The approval came from the Cabinet meeting chaired by prime minister Sheikh Hasina who joined it virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.

Other cabinet members attended the meeting from the conference room of the Cabinet Division at the Secretariat.

“The two proposed universities would be prototypes of other public universities,” said cabinet secretariat Khandker Anwarul Islam while briefing reporters after the meeting.

He said that Cabinet gave the final approval to the drafts of ‘Mujibnagar University, Meherpur Act, 2022’ and 'Bangabandhu University, Naogaon Act, 2022’ on condition of vetting the draft laws.

Besides, the Cabinet approved the draft of Light Engineering Industry Policy-2022 in a bid to flourish the light engineering sector in the country.

“Due to the policy, light engineering industry will be spread, the role of industrial sector will be enhanced further and the economic development will be accelerated,” said Anwarul Islam.

The meeting also okayed the draft of ‘Sylhet Development Authority Act, 2022’ with a view of ensuring planned developments in Sylhet city and its adjacent areas.

The proposed law was designed to turn Sylhet into a planned city by preventing unplanned constructions there and its surrounding areas, said the cabinet secretary.

The Cabinet retrospectively approved a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on migration and mobility, which was signed between Bangladesh and Greece in February last.

Under the MoU, some 4,000 Bangladeshis will get opportunities to move in Greece every year and they will initially get a five-year permit to work in its agriculture sector, said Anwarul Islam.

Besides, 14,000-15,000 Bangladeshis who are staying in Greece illegally can also be legalised under the deal, he added.

Read more from Education
Post Comment