'Going Global Asia Pacific Conference' being held in Singapore

The conference will explore the theme of International Education in the United Kingdom (UK) and Asia Pacific region: How to pursue equity in an inequitable world. It aims to reimagine the future of education and build stronger, more inclusive, internationally connected education systems through exchange of ideas.
Representing Bangladesh, a delegate of seven esteemed personnel will participate in the conference, including Mokhlesur Rahman, senior operations officer, World Bank, professor Biswajit Chanda, member, University Grants Commission, Durga Rani Sarker, director, SPQA, University Grants Commission, professor Golam Shabbir Sattar, vice chancellor, University of Rajshahi, professor Md Golam Samdani Fakir, vice chancellor, Green University of Bangladesh; and professor Tanzima Yeasmin, chairman and professor, dept of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Rajshahi.
Among them, Mokhlesur Rahman, professor Biswajit Chanda, professor Golam Shabbir Sattar and professor Md Golam Samdani Fakir will participate in separate panel discussions on “Future of Tertiary Education”, “Progressive transnational education partnerships”, “Strategies to promote gender equality in STEM” and “Regionalisation: a key to internationalisation”, respectively.
Regarding this conference, Tom Miscioscia, director Bangladesh, the British Council, said, “I’m delighted to see such active participation from Bangladesh at this year’s Going Global Asia Pacific 2022 conference for leaders in international education. The delegates will engage in panel discussions on key topics ranging from the future of tertiary education to international partnerships to promoting gender equality in STEM education.”
The conference will include both in-person and livestream sessions.
The in-person events will be held at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, with 200 invited senior leaders in the tertiary education sector from 20 countries and territories, representing over 140 organisations across Asia Pacific and the UK. Senior education leaders globally can also attend key segments of the conference online by registering for live stream sessions until 28 November 2022.
The conference will be opened by Maddalaine Ansell, director of Education, the British Council and attended by Sir Steve Smith, the UK Government’s International Education Champion. It will cover key themes including: The context for education in a changing world; Addressing gender gaps in higher education; Digital inclusion; How Higher Education Institutions can contribute to climate action, and many more.
Maddalaine Ansell, director of Education, the British Council, said, "We are thrilled to be hosting our first regional Going Global conference in Singapore this year – at the same time as we celebrate the British Council’s 75th anniversary in the city-state – and focusing on the Asia Pacific region. We are looking forward to robust discussions on a range of topics including how to ensure that educating international students overseas also builds higher education capacity in sending countries, and that partnerships between countries are equitable and benefit everyone involved."