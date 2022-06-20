International School Dhaka holds Spelling Champ

Thomas Van der Wielen, Director of ISD, said, “This spelling champ competition is one of its kind, and the enthusiasm with which the participants took part in it was phenomenal. This has created an opportunity for the students to exhibit their spelling expertise. We are looking forward to continuing this new ISD tradition and showcasing our academic excellence.
The winners received a certificate, gift vouchers, a crest, and a trophy. The director of ISD handed the trophy to the winners. Students of different grades, parents, guests, and teachers were present during the competition to cheer the participants. Apart from the competition, there were piano and dance performances.