Education

International School Dhaka holds Spelling Champ

Prothom Alo English Desk
International School Dhaka holds Spelling Champ

International School Dhaka-ISD recently held the first-ever Spelling Champ 2022 to inspire the students to display their brilliance. Beating all competitors in the final round, Nubaid Zaryab Khan from Grade 3 and Aditya Varshney from Grade 8 became the champion in primary and secondary levels, respectively.

default-image

Students participated in the competition in two groups – the Junior group and the senior group. It was an open competition for all the students of ISD. The participants had to go through four rounds. Mr. David, Ms. Shanda, and Ellen were the judges of this competition.

Thomas Van der Wielen, Director of ISD, said, “This spelling champ competition is one of its kind, and the enthusiasm with which the participants took part in it was phenomenal. This has created an opportunity for the students to exhibit their spelling expertise. We are looking forward to continuing this new ISD tradition and showcasing our academic excellence.

default-image

The winners received a certificate, gift vouchers, a crest, and a trophy. The director of ISD handed the trophy to the winners. Students of different grades, parents, guests, and teachers were present during the competition to cheer the participants. Apart from the competition, there were piano and dance performances.

Read more from Education
Post Comment