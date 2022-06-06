Education

International School Dhaka inaugurates art exhibition in Le Méridien

Prothom Alo English Desk
International School Dhaka inaugurates art exhibition in Le Méridien

International School Dhaka (ISD) recently inaugurated its traveling Art Exhibition titled ‘Heroes of Our Time’ at Le Méridien Dhaka on 5 June. The collaboration between ISD and Le Méridien will celebrate all the frontline workers for their care and support in helping others during the pandemic. The Covid-19 pandemic affected all sectors of the economy, including the hospitality industry. As an ardent tribute to the people who ensured that the systems keep running amid a global crisis, ISD is taking a moment to recognize and celebrate its efforts through this traveling art exhibition.

Thomas Van der Wielen, Director, International School Dhaka (ISD), said, “The Covid-19 pandemic has changed our lives drastically. In this difficult time, some people have had the privilege to remain indoors. However, the healthcare community and workers in the hospitality industry continued providing their services despite the risks. As a tribute to these heroes of our time, ISD began this traveling art exhibition. The students and teachers curated thought-provoking and reflective art pieces that evoke courage and kindness.”

Constantinos S. Gavriel, General Manager, Le Méridien Dhaka, said, “We are delighted to be able to showcase ISD’s beautiful and thought-provoking artwork on our premises. We hope that getting an eyeful of these art pieces will allow people to recognize the consistent efforts made by all the frontliners in such a difficult time.”

Students from grades three to ten, and teachers and staff from ISD have come together to fabricate inspiring artwork that each depicts different narratives of empathy, humanity, and heroism. ISD will be initiating similar art exhibitions in various places very soon for a wider range of people to contemplate the art pieces. Continuing till 11 June, the exhibition is taking place in the hotel’s lobby and Pool Side (Sky Lounge).

Read more from Education
Post Comment