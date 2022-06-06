International School Dhaka inaugurates art exhibition in Le Méridien

International School Dhaka (ISD) recently inaugurated its traveling Art Exhibition titled ‘Heroes of Our Time’ at Le Méridien Dhaka on 5 June. The collaboration between ISD and Le Méridien will celebrate all the frontline workers for their care and support in helping others during the pandemic. The Covid-19 pandemic affected all sectors of the economy, including the hospitality industry. As an ardent tribute to the people who ensured that the systems keep running amid a global crisis, ISD is taking a moment to recognize and celebrate its efforts through this traveling art exhibition.

Thomas Van der Wielen, Director, International School Dhaka (ISD), said, “The Covid-19 pandemic has changed our lives drastically. In this difficult time, some people have had the privilege to remain indoors. However, the healthcare community and workers in the hospitality industry continued providing their services despite the risks. As a tribute to these heroes of our time, ISD began this traveling art exhibition. The students and teachers curated thought-provoking and reflective art pieces that evoke courage and kindness.”