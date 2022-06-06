International School Dhaka inaugurates art exhibition in Le Méridien

Constantinos S. Gavriel, General Manager, Le Méridien Dhaka, said, “We are delighted to be able to showcase ISD’s beautiful and thought-provoking artwork on our premises. We hope that getting an eyeful of these art pieces will allow people to recognize the consistent efforts made by all the frontliners in such a difficult time.”
Students from grades three to ten, and teachers and staff from ISD have come together to fabricate inspiring artwork that each depicts different narratives of empathy, humanity, and heroism. ISD will be initiating similar art exhibitions in various places very soon for a wider range of people to contemplate the art pieces. Continuing till 11 June, the exhibition is taking place in the hotel’s lobby and Pool Side (Sky Lounge).