International students could soon fly to Australia under pilot prog

The government in Australia's Northern Territory (NT) has announced that it was working on a pilot programme to fly in at least 70 international students to its capital city of Darwin from Singapore next month, the media reported on Tuesday.

A spokesman from NT chief minister Michael Gunner's office said late Monday that an agreement for the programme in late October was now in place with the federal government, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) said in a news report.

The NT government was working with the Charles Darwin University (CDU) on the programme.