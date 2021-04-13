‘Internet must be provided free for education’

As internet is not easily accessible and there is a crisis in devices, disparity has appeared in online education during the corona pandemic. The digital education system must be improved for the future, keeping such pandemics in mind. Internet must be provided free of cost for education.

Also, other than internet, apps for offline use must also be provided to schools all over the country for the development of children at the primary level.

These observations were made at a webinar held on Monday, organised by the Voluntary Service Overseas (VSO) in collaboration with Prothom Alo. It was highlighted how the VSO school app was used to make education fun for marginalised children.