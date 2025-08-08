Rajshahi University: Admission deadline extended again, classes to begin as scheduled
The deadline for submitting subject choice preferences and admission into the first year of undergraduate (Honours) programme at Rajshahi University (RU) for the 2024–25 academic session has once again been extended for aspiring students.
The new deadline has been set for 2:00 pm on 13 August. Selected candidates must complete their admission process within this timeframe. However, the date for the classes to begin remains unchanged. Classes will begin from 17 August, as previously announced.
These decisions were made at a meeting of the university's admission committee held on Thursday, 7 August, at the Senate Building. The meeting was chaired by RU Vice-Chancellor Professor Saleh Hassan Naqib.