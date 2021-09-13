Education

ISD commences classes at school following proper guidelines

Prothom Alo English Desk
ISD students are back in school after a long closure due to coronavirus
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought unprecedented global challenges to the K-12 educational systems, and Bangladesh has been no exception. The suspension of face-to-face classes in schools has extended for more than a year and a half. Now, it is time for schools to open their doors. After a school year filled with very successful online classes, International School Dhaka (ISD) has resumed classes, physically in the classrooms, following strict and proper safety protocols and guidelines.

On this occasion, Thomas Van Der Wielen, director at ISD, said, “The coronavirus pandemic has forced the physical school closure across the country. As we learn to come to terms with the consequences induced by the situation, we must mitigate the complexities of operating schools even under these circumstances. We believe that no effort should be spared in keeping schools open while maintaining strict guidelines. We are incredibly happy to welcome our students on campus and resume our physical classes.”

When entering the school premises, ISD students will be required to bring a daily health check form signed by parents. Initially, ISD is opening the doors of the primary level to each class for two half-days per week. The secondary students will attend one day of lessons on campus once a week. Students of grades nine to twelve will attend the class for the entire day and bring their own lunch from home.

The school will run COVID antigen tests on campus for all its staff members weekly to ensure the campus is as safe as possible. In addition, the school has created two isolation rooms and clear protocols in case of any emergencies. Furthermore, parents and visitors will not be allowed on campus during school hours without appointment.

According to Mr. Thomas “ISD is celebrating this day, as we are sure many students, parents, and schools are around the country. Together we can allow the students to safely return back to school, we all know what to do and how to keep them and ourselves as safe as possible.”

