ISD to commemorate World Mental Health Day 2021

Prothom Alo English Desk
Mental health incorporates emotional, psychological, and social well-being that is significant at every stage of human life. Good quality mental health can positively impact people by helping to stay content while enhancing the value of life. With World Mental Health Day 2021 right around the corner, to raise awareness regarding mental health problems, International School Dhaka (ISD) will celebrate the day on 10 October, said a press release of the school on Monday.

To commemorate World Mental Health Day 2021, ISD will arrange a Facebook live session, Let’s Talk about Mental Health, with Sekai Chitaukire, Secondary Social-Emotional Counselor; Vivian Huizenga, Primary Counselor; and Mira van der Wielen, Advancement Center Leader, SEN & EAL support at ISD.

The session will be facilitated by Farin Daulah, an expert on social-emotional learning in Bangladesh, and go live on ISD's Facebook page (@InternationalSchoolDhaka) on 10 October 2021, from 7:00 PM to 7:45 PM (BST).

The first thing that appears in our minds when it comes to health and well-being is physical health. Unfortunately, we often tend to ignore our mental health. Moreover, considering mental health issues as sickness has often been considered taboo in Bangladesh. Hence, we feel it is time to take a stance to raise awareness and eradicate the stigma of not talking about mental health problems.

ISD believes this initiative will help raise awareness and eradicate the stigma related to mental health illnesses.

Furthermore, by respecting the motto for this year, mental health care for all: let’s make it a reality, the ISD community will be wearing purple attire and ribbons on 6 October 2021, the press release said.

