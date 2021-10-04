ISD to commemorate World Mental Health Day 2021

Mental health incorporates emotional, psychological, and social well-being that is significant at every stage of human life. Good quality mental health can positively impact people by helping to stay content while enhancing the value of life. With World Mental Health Day 2021 right around the corner, to raise awareness regarding mental health problems, International School Dhaka (ISD) will celebrate the day on 10 October, said a press release of the school on Monday.

To commemorate World Mental Health Day 2021, ISD will arrange a Facebook live session, Let’s Talk about Mental Health, with Sekai Chitaukire, Secondary Social-Emotional Counselor; Vivian Huizenga, Primary Counselor; and Mira van der Wielen, Advancement Center Leader, SEN & EAL support at ISD.