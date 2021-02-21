IU students demand reopening of halls

A group of students of Islamic University demonstrated on the campus in Kushtia on Sunday demanding reopening of residential halls.

Around 60 students from different departments gathered at Daina Chattar area around 11am and brought out a procession chanting slogans, reports UNB.

The procession ended in front of the vice-chancellor's residence after parading through the campus. The students staged a sit-in there.

Rejecting assurances from the university's proctorial body, the protesters threatened to intensify their protest movement unless the halls are reopened.