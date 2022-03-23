IUB observes Bangabandhu's birth anniversary

A procession of IUB students, officials, and employees, led by vice chancellor Tanweer Hasan placed a floral wreath at the pedestal of the mural of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman located in front of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at road no. 32 in the capital's Dhanmondi area.
Marking the day, IUB arranged a number of programs and activities on its campus at the Bashundhara R/A.
Around 400 students from two educational institutions namely Sheikh Russell Cantonment Public School and College at Jolsiri in Rupganj, and Proyash Institute of Special Education came to the IUB campus and joined IUB staff to slice a cake.
They also performed music and dance on the stage of the IUB Auditorium which was followed by welcome remarks from the Registrar Brig Gen (Retd) Md Anwarul Islam and the Librarian Muhammad Hossam Haider Chowdhury.
A number of residents of the Bashundhara R/A spontaneously joined the program with their children. IUB's pro-vice chancellor professor Niaz Ahmed Khan provided the overall direction of this program and distributed gifts among the attended guests.
A giant screen was set up in front of the main entrance to the campus where a number of videos on the life and works of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman were displayed throughout the day.
Students and delegates from the two educational institutions also visited the Bangabandhu and Liberation War Corner at the IUB Library, which was kept open for the entire day to commemorate this day.