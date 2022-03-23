IUB observes Bangabandhu's birth anniversary

A procession of IUB students, officials, and employees, led by vice chancellor Tanweer Hasan placed a floral wreath at the pedestal of the mural of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman located in front of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at road no. 32 in the capital's Dhanmondi area.

Marking the day, IUB arranged a number of programs and activities on its campus at the Bashundhara R/A.