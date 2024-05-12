SSC, equivalent exam results published

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has officially published the results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations by pressing a button.

The prime minister officially inaugurated the result announcement programme at the Ganabhaban today, Sunday, at 10:55am.

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury handed over the combined result statistics of the SSC and equivalent examinations to the the prime minister at her official residence Ganabhaban.

The education minister is scheduled to publish the details of the results at a press conference at the secretariat in noon, said the education ministry sources, reports BSS.

The chairmen of 11 education boards - nine general, one madrasa and one technical - also handed over the result statistics of their respective boards to the premier.