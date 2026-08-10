SSC Result: Technical Board records 58.20pc pass rate, 3,951 achieve GPA-5
The results of the 2026 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations have been published.
Across the nine general education boards, the Madrasa Education Board and the Technical Education Board (11 education boards in total) the average pass rate was 62.25 per cent. A total of 116,676 students achieved GPA-5.
The average pass rate under the Technical Education Board is 58.20 per cent declining from 73.63 per cent last year.
This year, a total of 3,951 candidates have achieved GPA-5 under this board which also declined from last year’s 4,948.
The results were published around 10:00 am today, Monday. The results can be downloaded by submitting the roll and registration numbers, clicking on to this website,
Students will be able to check their results via SMS. The results will also be published on all education boards’ websites. In addition, results can be checked through the designated website of the education boards.