Employees occupy hall meant for students

Many employees of Government Azizul Haque College in Bogura are living at a hall constructed in 2018 for female students, worsening the already crippling housing crisis at the college.

More than 30 thousand students are studying at the college but housing facility for the students is scarce.

There are a total of six student halls at the college. Out of them, Begum Rokeya Hall for female students and Fakhruddin Ahmed Hall for Higher Secondary School students are open for students.

The three halls for male students, Akter Ali Moon Hall, Shaheed Titumir Hall and Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Huq Hall, have been closed for 13 years due to clashes between Chhatra League and Chhatra Shibir.